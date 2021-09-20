Top Rabbi invites you to send names for prayer

Special joyful prayers with musical accompaniment will take place during the upcoming Sukkot holiday in the holy cities of Tzfat, Jerusalem and Hebron with Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, son of Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu, of righteous holy memory.

We are thinking of all of you all over the world who cannot be here with us, and we will be happy to be your messengers.

We invite you to send the names of loved ones and we will be sure to pray for their good health, prosperity, marriage, offspring and success!

Please send names for prayer to https://harav.info/ravn