Aerial view: This is how the two terrorists were captured

Overnight, IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israeli Police troops entered the city of Jenin. The forces surrounded, isolated, and fired at the building where the two remaining terrorists who had escaped the Gilboa Prison were hiding. The two exited the building un-armed and without any resistance.

Along with said troops, aircraft from the IAF’s 100th Squadron and teams from Unit 9900 of the Intelligence Directorate assisted in the overnight operation.

Since the eve of the Rosh Hashanah holiday, IAF “Tzofit” (Beechcraft King Air) and "Hofit" (Beechcraft Bonanza) aircraft from the 100th Squadron assisted in the search for the terrorists who had escaped the Gilboa Prison along with teams from the 9900 intelligence unit.

The squadron and intelligence personnel assisted in various missions that contributed to the success of the terrorists’ capture, including observation missions, visual aid, and intelligence gathering, as well as escorting the field troops throughout the overnight operation.

The detention of the two terrorists arrested overnight Saturday was extended by ten days on Sunday evening.