AOC 'at it again,' calling for arms embargo on Israel

Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is "at it again," according to former NY State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, who claims that AOC, as she is often referred to, "would like to see Israel defenseless the next time Hamas or Hezbollah rain thousands of rockets on Israel."

What prompted Hikind's lengthy tweet was Ocasio-Cortez' recent introduction of legislation to stop arms sales - to Israel. Not to Saudi Arabia, "who is engaged against Iran in a bloody and costly proxy war that's ravaging Yemen on a massive scale."

Not to Pakistan or India, either, despite the ongoing violence between the two countries.

Nor to Turkey - "despite repeated attacks on Syrian and Kurdish villages, we have yet to hear AOC call for limiting arms sales to this country currently ruled by an Islamist autocrat," Hikind writes.

Hikind also notes that, "Egypt recently pumped toxic gas into Gaza tunnels, killing two Palestinians. But did self-righteous AOC even care to condemn the abuse of human rights let alone call for ending US arms sales to Egypt?

"Of course not, silly!" he replies. And why? "Because no Jews were involved."

"Thousands of innocent ppl are dying but NO JEWS to blame!" he concludes. "That's why Israel is her only target."