'Security of Israeli citizens first and foremost'

Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday spoke at a ceremony marking 48 years since the Yom Kippur war, in the presence of President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Minister of Public Security Omer Bar-Lev on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

“Our sons and daughters, who fell in the most difficult war of all, bravely paved the way and set the foundation on which the State of Israel was built. Thanks to them we are here today, in a prosperous and powerful country. We are all obligated to remember them, and to remind ourselves of their commitment and sacrifice in order to ensure every day that their deaths were not in vain.

"We must be worthy in our way of life and in the way we act, in honor of those who fell for our country. Along with the wounded and fallen IDF soldiers, today we also remember those who went missing in action during the Yom Kippur War. We are constantly working to return them to Israel. It is a moral obligation to them and to their families.”

In his speech he also referred to the overnight arrest of the terrorists: “Last night we saw the importance and intelligence superiority of our forces on the ground during an operation to arrest the terrorists who escaped from Gilboa prison. The operation was carried out by the IDF, ISA and Yamam special forces. I commend all the forces that have worked and continue to work effectively and professionally, while having maintained resilience and a ‘fighting spirit’ over the last few weeks.”

Minister Gantz added: "Israel does not want to disrupt the daily routine of millions of Palestinians in Judea and Samaria and strives to continue taking steps that will improve and strengthen their economy, health and security. In Gaza, too, we strive to enable two million civilians to maintain their routine lives. At the same time and first and foremost, we are prepared to maintain the security of Israel’s citizens.”

Minister Gantz also said: “If there are terrorist organizations that rear their heads and act on the expense of Palestinian civilians - we will work hard to thwart and harm the terrorists and their affiliates.”