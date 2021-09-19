Negative test result condition for return to school after Sukkot

First to sixth graders will not be able to return to school after the holidays without presenting a corona test with a negative result. Teachers will need to present a certificate that they have received a third vaccine dose.

According to the decision of the government ministers, a student who arrives without permission will be sent home or isolated at school until his parents arrive to pick him up.

7,445 new corona patients were diagnosed in Israel yesterday after 139,167 tests were performed. 726 patients whose condition is defined as serious are hospitalized, of these 195 are on respirators. The death toll from COVID-19 in Israel rose to 7,511.

The director general of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Nachman Ash, said this morning in an interview with Ran Binyamini here on Reshet Bet, that AstraZeneca vaccines will arrive in Israel in the coming month.

He noted that the vaccines would be provided to a population that could not receive the current Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

As for the FDA's third dose approval for those aged 65 and over, he said that "in the United States they vaccinated later, they do not see the widespread decline we have seen - so their decision is such."