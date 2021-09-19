Video: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
Watch: Afghan's homeless descend on Kabul as aid dries up
Millions of displaced Afghans are left begging for food and water with no help in sight.
Girls in Afghanistan
iStock
|
MainAll NewsForeign AffairsWatch: Afghan's homeless descend on Kabul as aid dries up
Watch: Afghan's homeless descend on Kabul as aid dries up
Millions of displaced Afghans are left begging for food and water with no help in sight.
Girls in Afghanistan
iStock
Video: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
top