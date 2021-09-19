Ra'am MK: Operation in Gaza won't endanger the government

MK Waleed Taha (Ra’am) on Saturday night confirmed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's recent remarks that an operation in Gaza will not necessarily endanger the government.

"We as an Arab party do not like wars at all and are revolted by them. For me that should not be the test, but rather the test is what needs to be done to enable life," Taha told Channel 12 News political correspondent Dafna Liel.

"Let's say there is an operation in Gaza and we leave the coalition – will there be another government that will not fight? We want peace and that Israel will advance issues of life," he added.