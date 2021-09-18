Report: Stabbing near Mahane Yehuda marketplace in Jerusalem

At least one person was injured in a stabbing near Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda open-air marketplace.

According to Maariv, a streetfight broke out in Mahane Yehuda, and one of the involved parties was injured and required medical treatment. Maariv added that police are at the scene collecting evidence and investigating.

Israel Police are searching for the suspect, who escaped, but believe that the incident is criminal in nature.

United Hatzalah teams provided first aid to a boy aged approximately 17, who was moderately injured on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem.

Nati Ostri, a United Hatzalah paramedic, said: "When we arrived at the scene we saw a boy of about 17 who was moderately injured as a result of violence. Following the first aid that we provided him at the scene, he was evacuated in a United Hatzalah ambulance for further treatment at a hospital."