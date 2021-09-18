Number of intubated coronavirus patients nears 200

Friday saw 4,863 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, and another 5,344 have been diagnosed since midnight Saturday, Israel's Health Ministry reported.

At the same time, the percentage of positive test results dropped from 6.33% Thursday to 5.61% Friday.

Of the 84,527 Israelis with active cases of coronavirus, 1,166 are hospitalized. The number of serious cases rose by 112 on Saturday, reaching 717: 480 are unvaccinated, 157 received two doses of the vaccine, and 55 received three doses of the coronavirus vaccine. The percentage of unvaccinated patients among those who are seriously ill rose slightly, reaching nearly 70%.

Among the serious coronavirus cases are 247 patients who are in critical condition. Nearly 200 - 195 - coronavirus patients are intubated, the Health Ministry added.

Ten people died of coronavirus on Friday and four so far Saturday, the Ministry added, noting that 7,507 had died so far from the virus. Eight of those who died were unvaccinated, while three had received two doses and two others had received the third dose of the vaccine as well.