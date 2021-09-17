Former CIA head: Trump was 'like a 6-year-old with a tantrum' after election loss

Former CIA director Gina Haspel described former President Donald Trump’s post-election behavior as “insanity” and alleged he was “acting out like a six-year-old with a tantrum,” according to allegations in a new book.

Her concerns were made to a top US general, with her telling him that Trump was acting like a tantrum-prone child after the 2020 election, claims Bob Woodward’s new book “Peril.”

After refusing to concede the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden on grounds of election fraud, and with Trump firing several top officials, including Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on November 9, Haspel spoke to General Mark Milley to voice her concerns, according to Yahoo News.

She described the previous day when the firing took place as “appalling.”

Haspel is quoted in the book as saying: “We are on the way to a right-wing coup. The whole thing is insanity. He is acting out like a six-year-old with a tantrum.”

Haspel, who worked at the CIA for 35 years, told Woodward that she was also afraid of being fired.

Milley told Haspel that “we’re going to be steady as a rock,” adding, "We're going to keep our eye on the horizon. Keep alert to any risks, dangers. Keep the channels open."

The book details that Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Milley were worried that new staffers hired by the Department of Defence and White House after Trump’s election loss were “conspiracy theorists” and might even have “links to neo-Nazi groups.”

In the book, Woodward writes that Milley called his counterpart in China post-election to let him know "that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay" and told him that in the event of the US being about to attack China, he would warn him beforehand.