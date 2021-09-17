Poll: 70% of Americans call Afghanistan withdrawal a ‘national humiliation’

Seventy percent of Americans surveyed in a new poll consider President Biden’s mishandled Afghanistan withdrawal a “national humiliation.”

The Rasmussen Reports survey found that 51 percent strongly agreed with the statement, while even 56 percent of Democrats agreed that the way the US left Afghanistan was shameful.

The online survey also found that 73 percent of US voters believed that Americans left behind in Afghanistan would likely be taken hostage by the Taliban, with nearly half saying that the scenario was “very likely,” and only 16 percent thinking it was unlikely that it would occur.

In the survey, the polling firm made reference to a House hearing this week where Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about the withdrawal and the current situation in Afghanistan.

The survey stated: “Blinken admitted Monday in testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee that ‘several thousand green card holders’ were still in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. military withdrawal. Blinken’s admission prompted a swift denunciation from Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse: ‘This is a national humiliation. … President Biden abandoned thousands of these American residents behind Taliban lines to fend for themselves. He has a duty to bring every single American citizen and green card holder home.’”

