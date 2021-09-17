Likud MK says PM has forgotten something about Abraham Accords

Likud MK Yariv Levin delivered a creative retort to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's announcement regarding the Abraham Accords, in which he neglected to mention former Prime Minister Netanyahu's role in creating the Accords.

"Weekly Children's Activity: Help the Prime Minister of Fraud Find Out Who Led Israel to the Abraham Accords," Levin wrote on Facebook, attaching Bennett's full statement. The statement celebrates the one-year anniversary of the Accords and praises the Arabic states involved, as well as the United States of America, but does not mention Netanyahu's part in creating the Accords.

Bennett said that "the State of Israel welcomes the signing of these strategic agreements signed between it and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. These are unprecedented agreements that constitute a new chapter in the history of peace in the Middle East.

"I would like to thank the leadership of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain for having the courage that enabled the establishment of diplomatic relations, and for the American administration that led, tirelessly supported, and mediated the success of this effort."

This is the first time that Bennett has mentioned the Accords since taking office. He further said that relations between the two countries are only in their infancy but have already borne much fruit. "The Israeli government under my leadership will work to continue to implement the agreements in striving for a stable, secure, and prosperous Middle East for the future of our children."