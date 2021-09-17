Meretz MK condemns riot control measures

Activists from the Fighting for Peace organization arrived this morning (Friday) to demonstrate in support of the Hamamada outpost in the southern Hebron hills.

The activists, accompanied by MKs Mossi Raz (Meretz) and Ofer Cassif (Joint List), set out from the nearby town of A-Tawani with a tractor and a trailer carrying a tank of water.

A statement from the movement said: "We demand that the Israeli government cease trying to dry up this land. The government must act humanely and take the responsibility laid upon it by international law. Water is a fundamental right, and to cut off the outpost's water supply is pointless cruelty."

Witnesses at the scene reported that IDF soldiers used flashbangs to disperse the demonstration. Seven activists were detained for questioning.

Mossi Raz commented, "For 40 years I have been participating in demonstrations in the Occupied Territories, but I have never seen the violence of soldiers as blatant against Israeli demonstrators as I saw today in front of the peaceful Israeli and Palestinian protestors."