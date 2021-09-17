Three Arabs nabbed throwing stones at Border Police

Border Police operating in the area of Baytunia, north of Jerusalem near Ramallah, have arrested three Arabs who were caught throwing stones at Border Police forces.

Border Police were present in the region during Yom Kippur, monitoring a march of around 200 people that was taking place near the security fence.

Toward the end of the march, dozens of Arab participants began throwing stones and other objects at the Border Police forces.

The entire incident was captured on camera, and Border Police officers entered the Palestinian-controlled area and arrested three masked rioters who were observed throwing stones.

The three are all aged 17, from Baytunia, and were jailed following their interrogation.