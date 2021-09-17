IDF thwarts weapons smuggling attempt

Some of the confiscated weapons

On Thursday night, IDF observation troops spotted a number of suspects attempting to smuggle weapons into Israeli territory in the Jordan Valley area.

IDF troops who were dispatched to scene confiscated 23 weapons and transferred them to Israel Police.

Earlier this year, an IDF reservist was moderately injured as IDF soldiers, Israel Police, and Border Police forces thwarted a weapons smuggling attempt on the Jordanian border in the Arava region.

The soldiers fired at the suspect, who they had identified as approaching the border area from Israeli territory.

The soldiers then seized a number of weapons and arrested several suspects, one of whom sustained injuries.