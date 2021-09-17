Suspicion: Driver who killed 12-year-old on Yom Kippur was drunk

The Tel Aviv Magistrates Court on Thursday extended the arrest of Aran Azulai, the man suspected of ramming a 12-year-old to death on Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement), Israel Hayom reported.

The 12-year-old, a resident of the central city of Ramat Gan, was killed while riding his bicycle on Route 4.

It is suspected that Azulai was drunk, and this is the third time he has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Azulai, a 45-year-old resident of Be'er Ya'akov, was convicted of drunk driving in an accident in 2015, and convicted of drunk driving in 2014.

Now, Azulai is suspected of negligent manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages, and driving carelessly.

His attorney, however, pointed out that Azulai attempted to help the boy, called Magen David Adom, and waited until the ambulance arrived at the scene.

"He cooperated with the traffic investigator," the attorney added. "He drove carefully, kept traffic rules, and did not speed, as was published in the media."

Azulai's arrest has been extended until Sunday.

Meanwhile, the boy's school held a meeting with parents and children in the child's class, and attended by representatives from Ramat Gan's psychological services. The school's principal also said that the school counselor is available for anyone concerned, and that meetings with other professionals can be arranged if necessary.