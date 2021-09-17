Bnei Brak evacuates two buildings due to concerns of collapse

Two apartment buildings in Bnei Brak were evacuated Thursday night due to concerns of collapse, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

The buildings are Bar Ilan Street 7 and 9, the site added.

Residents noticed cracks which had appeared in the walls and called in police and firefighters, who ordered the buildings immediately evacuated, Kikar Hashabbat said.

At the same time, the firefighting chief and municipal engineer allowed the residents to remove objects from their apartments. Afterwards, the buildings' electricity and water supplies were turned off, and the entire area was closed off. Now, neither residents nor curious passersby are allowed to approach the area.

The mayor's staff, as well as supervisor Adir Ma'ato, helped the residents remove their possessions and provided the evacuees with lodging in the city's Vizhnitz hotel, where they will spend the upcoming Shabbat (Sabbath) and Sukkot (Festival of Tabernacles).

On Sunday afternoon, an apartment building in Holon collapsed, just a day after authorities ordered residents to evacuate due to concerns that the building would collapse.