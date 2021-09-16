After 78 years, Jewish remains from Warsaw Ghetto buried

78 years after the Nazis crushed the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, the remains of Jewish victims were found and brought for burial in Warsaw's Jewish cemetery.

About a month ago, during work to locate a leak in a building which was built on the ruins of the Ghetto, , human bones were discovered in what was a basement when the ghetto was bombed. Construction work and renovations throughout the ghetto area are being carried out under the supervision of the Chief Rabbinate of Warsaw, and in their opinion these are the bones of Jewish victims who apparently hid in the basement and were buried under the rubble. The bones were taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for examination and documentation to rule out criminal activity after World War Two.

In coordination with the Chief Rabbi of Poland, Rabbi Michael Joseph Schudrich, no anthropological examination was conducted so as not to damage the bones and to bring them for burial as soon as possible. On Tuesday morning, the Attorney General handed the bones to the Chief Rabbi, who said that "it is a great privilege for us to bring to the grave of Israel these sacred victims who were murdered, especially on the eve of the great and terrible day" of Yom Kippur.

About an hour later, on the eve of Yom Kippur, a funeral was held attended by about 100 members of the local Jewish community in Warsaw and other communities from nearby cities, and representatives of many Jewish organizations.

The Polish media showed great interest in the burial and the event was attended by the largest television channels in Poland and many journalists from most of the media outlets in the country.