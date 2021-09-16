A Reminder for the Biden administration

Twenty years have passed since the largest terrorist attack humanity knew and carried out on U.S. soil. In the September 11, 2001 attacks some 3,000 people were killed and more than 6,000 wounded by 19 Al Qaeda Muslim terrorists.

In response to the attacks, the late Ariel Sharon, the Israeli prime minister at the time, gave a speech in which he called on the countries of the world to fight terrorism and declared a national day of mourning in solidarity with the United States. The summary statement of the Special Session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, held on September 16 in solidarity with the American people, which was approved by all parties except the Arab parties, read, among other things:

"The Knesset considers these terrible terrorist attacks, carried out with satanic intent and with the aim of killing innocent civilians, as another illustration of the partnership of destiny between the people of Israel and the people of the United States. The Knesset notes that the acts of terrorism directed against the free world in the United States expose the longing and roots of fundamentalist "sons of darkness" and fanatical Islamic terrorist networks wherever they are, in their brutal struggle against one's freedom and values. The Knesset condemns and denounces the celebrations of joy of the supporters of terrorism, who could not resist and while overseas counted the bodies of innocent civilians, the latter chose to dance on the blood of the dead. The Knesset sees terrorism as the initial strategic threat to world peace and strengthens the hands of the administration and the President of the United States in their decision to embark on a determined struggle to eradicate terrorism – its planners, preachers, cheerleaders and sponsors – all of its carriers. We are all soldiers in the campaign against global terrorism, and no civilized member is entitled to declare his refusal to serve in this heavy campaign."

The period in which the 9/11 attacks were carried out in the United States will be remembered in Israel as "Tidal Events" or "The Second Intifada", in which a wave of murderous terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians led to Operation "Defensive Shield". During this period, serious attacks were carried out by suicide bombers from "Hamas", "Islamic Jihad", "The Peoples front", and even the "Tanzim" and "Fatah" P.L.O terror organizations, which claimed the lives of more than 1,000 Israelis and injured more than 8,000 others.

The response of the Arabs in East Jerusalem, the Palestinian Territories and the refugee camps in Lebanon to the terrorist attacks in the United States cannot be interpreted other than gloating. As such today, nothing has changed and there is a continues expression of support for terrorists after each successful attack carried out by those villains. Although the PA leadership tried at the time to prevent the record of mass joy on the streets and even threatened the lives of journalists who covered the comments, it failed to do so, and the false condolences of Palestinian Authority Chairman Yasser Arafat did not sound very convincing, while supporting and carrying out murderous attacks against Israelis.

For example, 3,000 marchers chanted: "Beloved bin Laden hit Tel Aviv", while carrying Hamas flags, enjoying candies and oriental sweets while a spirit of joy in the air. Near the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, men, women and children were recorded waving Palestinian flags and expressing joy with chants of "Allahu Akbar" (God is great) while distributing sweets to smiling passersby.

A survey conducted four years after the 9/11 attacks and published in Algemeiner by Adam Levick found that 65% of all Palestinians, both in Gaza and Judea and Samaria affiliated with "Fatah" and "Hamas", support al Qaeda's terrorist attacks on U.S. and European soil. Has this condition changed since then?

These days, when the U.S. administration under President Joe Biden is attending to open a consulate for Palestinian Authority Arabs in Jerusalem, despite the Israeli prime minister's objections and despite the dangerous precedent that may arise in this act, that has no other evidence in the world, the United States should remember who is their loyal ally and who is gloating at the time of their disaster. Who participates in their grief and mourning and who turned this day into a holiday on the streets of Nablus and Jerusalem. Who built the first monument outside the U.S. borders in the Middle East in memory of those murdered in the 9/11 terrorist attack, and who bothers to degrade the memory of those who perished and praise the terrorists.

After 20 years, despite the fight against terrorism and American involvement in the arena, the situation in the Middle East has not necessarily changed for the better. The Americans are retreating as they leave rubbles, corrupt or shattered local governments and a tailwind for the continued activity of terrorist organizations in our region. After 20 years, many Palestinians remain supportive of terrorism, refusing to recognize the existence of a sovereign Jewish state or find an arrangement that would allow a safe and normal fabric of life, except on Israel's ruins.

Before the making of a seemingly "small diplomatic mistake", with the opening of an American consulate for the Palestinians in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, and not in the city of Ramallah at most, where the P.A parliament and its formal residentials are located, please remember who can and should be trusted, who deserves "prizes" and who will continue to be a loyal ally to the United States in the Middle East in the following 20 years and more to come.