Thousands attend Yom Kippur prayers in Dizengoff Square

In an initiative led by the Rosh Yehudi center, a nonprofit promoting Jewish self-awareness and identification, thousands packed Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Square for Yom Kippur services.

Thousands of people came to the prayers, and inspirational speakers Sivan and Yedidyah Rahav-Meir came to pray and talk about the sanctity of Yom Kippur together with the residents of Tel Aviv.

MDA teams were called during the fast to transfer 135 expectant women to hospitals. 8 infants were delivered by MDA teams in the cities of Elad, Beitar Illit, Bnei Brak, Barkan, Jerusalem, Modi'in Illit, Ein al-Assad, and Tel Aviv.

48 births were performed during Yom Kippur at the Saban Midwifery Center in Soroka. Hillel Yaffe Hospital reported 13 births, including one during the Ne’ilah service, the last prayer of Yom Kippur.

MDA's blood services provided hospitals in the country with 128 doses and blood components during Yom Kippur.