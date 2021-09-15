Ambassador Erdan: G'mar Chatima Tova!

Israel’s Ambassador to the US and UN, Gilad Erdan, on Wednesday wished the Jewish community a Gmar Chatima Tova, ahead of the fast of Yom Kippur.

“I miss selichot at the Western Wall, where I would pray every year before Yom Kippur. Tonight & tomorrow, I will pray for Jews all around the world to be inscribed & sealed in the book of life. To those observing, have an easy & meaningful fast,” he tweeted.

“G'mar Chatima Tova!” added the Ambassador.

The tweet included a video of Erdan taking part in a past selichot service at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

