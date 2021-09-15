Ohio man charged with assaulting Jewish couple counter-protesting at pro-Palestinian rally

A man from the Cleveland, Ohio area has been charged with assaulting a Jewish couple who were counter-protesting at a pro-Palestinian rally in May.

He was also charged with obstruction of justice, according to the Cleveland Jewish News.

Alec Popivker told the Jewish News that he and his wife Sarah Popivker, who were both carrying Israeli flags, were protesting against the May 14 demonstration when they were assaulted and his kippah was stolen from him and burned.

Popivker and his wife were placed in a police car and driven away for their safety as it was a “melee situation” according to Westlake police who described the pro-Palestinian protestors as a “big, angry crowd.”

Popivker received a criminal protection order dated August 31 from the Rocky River Municipal court in suburban Cleveland. The order stated that Mohammed Ayman Sbeih, 20, was ordered to not go near the Popivkers, the Jewish News reported.

Sbeih attended an arraignment on August 31. The Rocky River court released him on his own recognizance.

The protective order states that Sbeih cannot enter the home, business, place of employment, day care center or child care provider of the victims. It also orders him to stay at least 500 feet away from the victims at all times, and that he refrain from using any form of electronic surveillance on the victims. He is also not allowed to encourage anyone else to commit any act prohibited by the protective order. He further cannot possess or use any deadly weapons while under the order, and must refrain from using or possessing alcohol.

Both charges are first degree misdemeanors that carry a maximum prison term of six months and a maximum fine of $1,000.

Popivker described the attack as a “typical lynching.”

He told the Jewish News that he and his wife were both injured, with his wife’s head bleeding after she was hit with a flagpole. His elbow was also bruised.

So far, no other people have been arrested for the attack.

