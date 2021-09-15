Magen David Adom on high alert as Yom Kippur begins

Magen David Adom is on high alert for Yom Kippur, which began at sundown on Wednesday.

As is the case every year, thousands of people require Magen David Adom’s services on Yom Kippur in the face of the heat, fasting, the danger of dehydration, and more.

This year, as always, MDA stations throughout the country will be reinforced during Yom Kippur with paramedics, ambulances, intensive care vehicles, MDA emergency motorcycles and ambulances.

In addition, MDA medics who pray in synagogues and are equipped with advanced medical equipment, including defibrillators, will be able to provide immediate medical care to worshipers who feel unwell.

MDA asked the public to clear paths and allow ambulances free and safe movement.

Hospitals across the country, meanwhile, will be operation in an emergency format during Yom Kippur. Only small teams will be on standby to provide urgent medical care.

