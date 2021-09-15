Candidate drops out of Canadian election after old tweet questioning Auschwitz surfaces

An NDP candidate has resigned from running in Canada’s federal election with less than a week left in the race after a tweet from three years ago questioning the existence of Auschwitz recently surfaced, CBC News reported.

Dan Osborne, who was running in the Nova Scotia riding of Cumberland-Colchester, was reportedly resigning by his own accord and agreed to become more educated on anti-Semitism.

The NDP said that it supported his decision to drop out of the election.

In 2019, Osborne allegedly tweeted at Oprah Winfrey with the question ”Was Auschwitz a real place?”

This week, Osborne replied to the accusation from a different Twitter account.

He was reacting to a tweet from Liberal incumbent Ya’ara Saks, who represents a riding in Toronto.

Saks said: “[NDP leader Jagmeet Singh] said we need to confront anti-Semitism and give it no space to grow. So Mr. Singh, how will you confront it now from your NDP candidate in Cumberland-Colchester?”

Osborne replied, offering an apology.

“I want to offer an apology. The role of Auschwitz and the history of the Holocaust is one we should never forget,” said Osborne. “Anti-Semitism should be confronted and stopped. I can’t recall posting that. I was 16 then and can honestly say I did not mean to cause any harm.”

Speaking to reporters at a campaign press conference, Singh said that there is no place in his party for anti-Semitism.

He called Osborne’s tweet “completely unacceptable” and said that the “right decision was made.”

B'nai Brith Canada said in a statement that "there can be no tolerance for anti-Semitism in Canadian politics, whether on the right or left. We remain willing to work with the former candidate and [the] NDP more broadly to address issues of anti-Semitism."

