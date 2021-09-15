President Joe Biden wishes the Jewish community a meaningful fast on Yom Kippur

On Wednesday, the eve of Yom Kippur, US President Joe Biden released a Yom Kippur message to the Jewish community.

“For millennia, Jewish communities have marked Yom Kippur as an occasion to reflect and pray; fast and seek forgiveness; account for past transgressions, and commit to future change," Biden said. “At its core, this sacred and solemn day reaffirms a universal principle at the essence of our humanity: that, through word and deed, we each have the ability to right wrongs, mend rifts, and heal wounds.”

Biden said that "every place where we have fallen short provides an opportunity for growth."

"By acknowledging shortcomings with honestly and humility, before our Creator and to one another, we can forget a more promising future – for ourselves, for our communities, and for our country," Biden said.

“In that spirit, Jill and I extend our vest best wishes for an easy and meaningful fast to all who observe Yom Kippur in the United States, Israel, and around the world. May we each be sealed in the Book of Life.”