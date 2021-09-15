Pfizer recommends COVID vaccine booster shots in FDA docs

The Pfizer pharmaceutical company has recommended that US authorities approve the booster shot for its coronavirus vaccine, according to documents released by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday.

According to the company, the reason the third doses should be recommended is that the initial two-dose vaccine loses effectiveness over time. Pfizer recommended that adults receive the booster shots six months after their second dose.

The US government announced last months that it plans to begin administering coronavirus vaccine booster shots on September 20. A panel of experts will vote on whether to approve the booster shots on Friday.

Israel initiated a campaign to provide third doses of the Pfizer vaccine to its population on August 1. To date, nearly three million Israelis have received the booster shot.