Kiryat Shmona yeshiva students to spend Yom Kippur on kibbutzim

Many of the Kiryat Shmona Hesder Yeshiva's students will spend this Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) in various towns and kibbutzim in northern Israel.

In recent years, there has been a great thirst for traditional Judaism, and many kibbutzim search for individuals to lead their prayers, as well as cantors and people willing to join their Yom Kippur prayers.

The Kiryat Shmona Hesder Yeshiva has joined the effort, and many of its students have joined the prayers held in towns and kibbutzim near their yeshiva.

Student Mordi Napal, who is participating in the project, said: "Completing the minyan (quorum of ten men for prayer - ed.) in kibbutzim is a great merit, in my eyes, that is not available to everyone. It's a great merit, to gather and pray with our friends, who most of the year we are less in touch with, and to unite with them together and make requests for the entire nation of Israel on the holiest day of the year. As we say in the High Holiday prayers, 'And they all join together as one, to do Your will with a whole heart.'"

"On this day, we, the entire nation of Israel, become one as we cry to G-d to protect us, to forgive us, to bring us closer to Him. And anyone who wants to join should have that opportunity, and it's our great merit to allow whoever needs it to complete their minyan."

Eliav Samuel, Director General of the Kiryat Shmona yeshiva, said: "Unfortunately, last year due to the coronavirus restrictions the students could not do this important activity. This year the yeshiva's students will be in the kibbutzim of Neot Mordechai, Kfar Giladi, Manara, Neve Ativ, Malkia, and more. It's very exciting to see the spirit of holiness and mission beating in these students, who are really begging to be part of this activity."

Netanal Dik, a resident of Kibbutz Manara, said: "We are very happy that the yeshiva students are joining the kibbutz prayers. The atmosphere and singing that they bring from the yeshiva adds uniqueness and interest. An especially moving moment is when the shofar (ram's horn) is blown at the end of the fast. Many people bring their young children to hear the shofar, it connects us to our nation's long and important heritage."