Air traffic in and out of Israel is scheduled to come to a halt for the Yom Kippur holiday at 1:35pm local time today.

Flights will resume tomorrow (Thur), with the first plane landing at 11pm and the first taking off at 11:30pm.

According to a spokesman for Israel's Airport Authority, 14,200 passengers are slated to leave the country today and 6,700 to make their arrival.



The Airport Authority said it wished Jews around the world a happy Rosh Hashanah and successful year ahead.