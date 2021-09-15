Ra'am officials: It would have been better to sit with Smotrich

The Ra’am party is very disappointed with the conduct of the government and party leader MK Mansour Abbas said in closed talks that he feels that promises to Arab society are being ignored during the formulation of the state budget, Channel 13 News commentator Raviv Drucker revealed on Tuesday.

According to the report, senior officials in Ra’am have been making particularly harsh statements about the government. "It would have been better to sit with Smotrich and Netanyahu. This coalition is embarrassing us," the officials said.

Abbas himself has conveyed harsh messages that his party is seriously considering voting against the budget in its second and third readings.

At the same time, party activists have been instructed to prepare for the possibility of an imminent election if the budget does not pass.