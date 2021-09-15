Smotrich: Apologies to the people of Israel for my part in Bennett's return

The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, Bezalel Smotrich, responded on Tuesday evening to a series of interviews given to the media by his former political partner, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

"Bennett is basically saying out loud that he never had an ideology. That he lied all those years when he presented it that way. That all his past statements on any subject were just 'politics' that he is throwing away now. He of course continues to lie, and even now everything is politics with him," said Smotrich.

"I should add in my Yom Kippur confession 'about a sin I have sinned by believing in him and going with him for quite a few years'. Since Yom Kippur does not atone for transgressions between a man and his friend until he satisfies his friend, I must apologize to the people of Israel for my part in [Bennett’s] returning to politics after he failed to pass the electoral threshold. I apologize! It will not happen again."

The comments came after Bennett was asked during an interview he gave to Channel 12 News about not keeping the promises made to his voters before the election.

"My value system is stable and long, certainly when you sit here there are very complex considerations behind every move. It is unlike anything else. I was Minister of Defense and Education and Economy and I sat in cabinets, and [being Prime Minister] is not the same," replied Bennett.

"I am in this room, and there is no room that is more important in the world, because here lies the responsibility for the existence of the State of Israel and for the prosperity of the citizens and their future," he added. "When you walk in the door - you must come in clean, leave all the politics behind, come in sharp and with very great dedication. I dedicate myself, together with my fellow ministers, only to what is good for the State of Israel. We will not always be right, but we will always act in a clean manner."