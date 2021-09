Shabbat Shabbaton - the Sabbath of Sabbaths - Yom Kippur - has arrived. It's time to stand up before HaShem and be counted.

It takes two to tango and it takes two to atone - man & G-d! And don't forget to make amends with anyone you may have hurt. Gmar Chatima Tova - may we all be written and sealed in the Book of Life.