Yom Kippur, the great reset that changes history

In this week’s Torah portion of Ha’azinu, Moshe calls upon heaven and earth to bear witness, as he delivers his prophetic song of rebuke, consolation, and ultimate redemption.

And Yom Kippur, the awesome Day of Atonement will be observed beginning this coming Wednesday night – September 15-16.

May non-Jews also participate in the Yom Kippur experience? Should they? How…and why? What do we all seek to gain from Yom Kippur, Jew and Gentile alike?

This week’s episode of the Jerusalem Lights podcast focuses on the meaning and power of Yom Kippur forgiveness and atonement…. but how does Torah define sin, and what constitutes true and sincere repentance?

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman begin to prepare for Yom Kippur with illuminating insights into the nature of sin and the fine art of repentance – a gift G-d gives to man which can literally help us become new people. May we all be sealed in the Book of Life for a long life of health and every blessing, amen! A Good and Sweet New Year to all.