Baruch Nachshon z"l: Painting the future

This week we are saddened by the death of the famous artist extraordinaire from Hebron, Baruch Nachshon.

Listen to this wonderful interview with him from the year 2011.

Born in pre-state Palestine to Holocaust survivors, Baruch Nachshon used the white ceiling of his classroom as a blank slate for his imagination.

With Shlomo Nerani as his mentor and inspiration, Nachson went on to become a painter of international accord.

Listen to Baruch Nachshon talk about his 3-hour visit with the Lubavitcher Rebbe, his interactions with his Arab neighbors, his experience as a shepherd in the Israeli army, and his successful antidote to depression.