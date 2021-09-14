Anti-Semitic graffiti linked to hate group appears in Toronto area

Graffiti linked to a group the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) calls “virulently anti-Semitic” appeared in at least two location in Toronto, Canada over the weekend.

Graffiti that said “Jews did 911” and “Jews ran the slave trade” was spray painted onto the brick wall of a building in Toronto and onto a Highway 400 overpass north of Toronto.

The graffiti also included the website for an extremist group called the Goyim Defence League.

The ADL described the group as a “a loose network of individuals connected by their virulent anti-Semitism. It includes six primary organizers/public figures and thousands of online followers.”

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center condemned the graffiti on Twitter.

“This disgraceful graffiti promoting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about Jews was spotted earlier today in Toronto’s east end,” they said. “Such attempts at spreading hatred will never be tolerated in this city.”

Rafi Yablonsky, the national executive director of the Canadian Shaare Zedek Hospital Foundation, said that “we have a major anti-Semitism problem in Toronto.”

Yablonsky called on politicians at all levels of government to commit to “action and not just words to make real change.”

B’nai Brith Canada said in a Twitter statement that police have opened an investigation.

“Sickening and disturbing anti-Semitic graffiti in Toronto seemingly connected to the incident on Highway 400 has been reported to the police,” they wrote.

Hours earlier, B’nai Brith had tweeted about the graffiti on Highway 400, blaming Jews for the 9/11 attacks, which was spotted before the graffiti on the Toronto building.

“Disturbing anti-Semitic graffiti on Highway 400 north of Toronto today, timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. We have notified [the police] and an investigation is underway,” B’nai Brith tweeted.

The anti-Semitic vandalism comes during a time of increasing anti-Semitic incidents in Toronto.

On Sunday, a 32-year-old Toronto man was arrested on new assault charges after he allegedly attacked people he perceived as Jewish for at least the third time in the past few months.

In August and September, a series of anti-Semitic vandalism incidents hit the city’s Jewish community.