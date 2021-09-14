Video: Reuters
Former presidents Bush, Clinton & Obama to help Afghan refugees
The former heads of state have banded together to form a new group that will aid the resettling newcomers.
Afghanistan
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaFormer presidents Bush, Clinton & Obama to help Afghan refugees
Former presidents Bush, Clinton & Obama to help Afghan refugees
The former heads of state have banded together to form a new group that will aid the resettling newcomers.
Afghanistan
iStock
Video: Reuters
top