Bennett pledges to step down when Lapid's time as PM comes

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett again pledged to fulfill the rotation agreement and transfer the premiership to Yair Lapid.

"I do not have too much time to think about how I feel, because what is needed is to deal with burning issues. I feel a great privilege, especially when my parents immigrated to Israel out of Zionism. Zionism and love of country are burning in me and together with my partners we feel a great privilege," Bennett said.

"We are building a new, more open, participatory and strong leadership. On the day of the rotation, I will transfer the responsibility for the State of Israel to Yair Lapid," he pledged.

Under the current rotation agreement, Naftali Bennett will remain Prime Minister until August 27, 2023, at which point Yair Lapid will become Prime Minister.