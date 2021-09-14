Watch: Special IDF tracking unit brought in to find fugitives
The unit has assisted in the capture of the four escaped terrorists nabbed to date.
Tags: Gilboa Prison break
Search for escaped prisoners
i24NEWS
|
Watch: Special IDF tracking unit brought in to find fugitives
The unit has assisted in the capture of the four escaped terrorists nabbed to date.
Tags: Gilboa Prison break
Search for escaped prisoners
i24NEWS
