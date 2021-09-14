Who does PM Bennett ask forgiveness from?

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was interviewed by Kan News Tuesday night and asked who he would ask forgiveness from ahead of the Yom Kippur fast tomorrow night and Thursday.

"I want to take this opportunity to apologize to the parents of Barel Hadarya Shmueli, whom I hurt and erred [when speaking to]. They lost their son, a handsome, charismatic, Zionist man, a man of kindness, and above all he was a soldier. A true soldier, a hero who fought for years to save lives here," Bennett said.

"He was a Border Police soldier, he fought on the border. Something that is important for me to say is; he was not killed, he fell in battle. He fell in battle and joined, unfortunately, a long line of soldiers and heroes who fell throughout the existence of our country in this land.

"We should back up the IDF commanders and their soldiers even if there is a mistake, and G-d forbid not take advantage of them for a political round that ultimately hurts them. I also call on my political opponents that it is perfectly fine criticize, but keep the IDF out of it," Bennett said.