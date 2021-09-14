Video: Hindustan Times
Watch: Iran rejects Taliban government as 'not inclusive enough'
Shiite Iran and Sunni Taliban at odds as the Islamic Republic brands the newly-formed state as not inclusive.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Reuters
|
