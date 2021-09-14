First Bahraini Ambassador to Israel extols "great honor" of role

Khaled Yousif Al-Jalahma, the first Bahraini Ambassador to Israel, presented his credentials to President Isaac Herzog Tuesday, one year after the signing of the Abraham Accords.

Following the presentation of Al-Jalahma's credentials at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, the ambassador and President Herzog held a diplomatic meeting, after which they gave a joint statement to the press in Hebrew and Arabic.

“Brave states take brave steps,” Herzog told the new ambassador. “The Abraham Accords were the fruit of both vision and power.”

He added that he hoped other nations would follow Bahrain's example.

Al-Jalahma called being Bahrain's first ambassador to Israel "a great honor."

"Peace is the strategic choice of the Kingdom of Bahrain," Al-Jalahma said. " I am confident that this historic step will lay a solid foundation for relations between our two countries, based on the values of tolerance and coexistence between peoples, beliefs, and religions.”

Al-Jalahma concluded his statement in English: “These are not only brave and historic steps, these are giant steps into a future of peace, security, and prosperity for us all. I am confident that the Abraham Accords will forge a path and inspire all nations to strive for a better, more prosperous and secure world.”

Tomorrow, September 15, will be the one-year anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords which normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain at the White House. Morocco and Sudan later joined the normalization agreement.