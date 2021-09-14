Video: ABC7
Watch: Officers brutally attacked by Florida gunman
A Florida man with a lengthy criminal record opened fire on officers & proceeded to bash one in the head. (Graphic Violence)
Tags: Florida Shooting Attack
Shooting simulation
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaWatch: Officers brutally attacked by Florida gunman
Watch: Officers brutally attacked by Florida gunman
A Florida man with a lengthy criminal record opened fire on officers & proceeded to bash one in the head. (Graphic Violence)
Tags: Florida Shooting Attack
Shooting simulation
iStock
Video: ABC7
top