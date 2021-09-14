

Rabbi Eliyahu's blessings to the Jewish people at the Cave of the Patriarchs Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu attends Selichot prayers at Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

צילום: Rabbi Eliyahu and Noam Arnon Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu attended the Selichot ceremony at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron Sunday evening.



Before the Selichot prayers, Rabbi Eliyahu, whose words were translated by Dr. Noam Arnon of Hebron, sent a blessing for the New Year to Jews all over the world.



