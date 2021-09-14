Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu attended the Selichot ceremony at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron Sunday evening.
Before the Selichot prayers, Rabbi Eliyahu, whose words were translated by Dr. Noam Arnon of Hebron, sent a blessing for the New Year to Jews all over the world.
Rabbi Eliyahu's blessings to the Jewish people at the Cave of the Patriarchs
Rabbi Eliyahu and Noam Arnon
צילום:
