Former Refusenik Ida Nudel passes away

Ida Nudel, a former Soviet Refusenik and activist on behalf of Soviet Jewry, passed away this week at the age of 90.

Nudel had waged a 16-year-long battle against Soviet authorities to refuse permission to make Aliyah to Israel, which he finally succeeded in doing in 1987. She spent four years in a Siberian Prison.

After moving to Israel, Nudel established the “Mother to Mother” nonprofit organization, which provided afterschool activities for children of immigrants from the former Soviet Union.

Her funeral will take place at 4 PM Tuesday afternoon.