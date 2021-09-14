'I'm willing to sit with Joint Arab List - but not Ben-Gvir'

Israeli Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel (New Hope) denounced MK Itamar Ben-Gvir and his Otzma Yehudit party Tuesday, saying that he would never sit in a coalition which included the right-wing lawmaker.

Speaking on Reshet Bet Tuesday morning, Hendel blasted Otzma Yehudit – a faction within the Religious Zionist Party list – accusing Ben-Gvir and other Otzma Yehudit members of ‘hurting Israel’s security’.

“Ben-Gvir and his friends are hurting Israel’s security by their baseless hatred,” said Hendel.

Hendel had been asked whether he would agree to sit in a coalition government with Ben-Gvir, answering in the negative.

On the other hand, Hendel said he would be willing to sit with the Joint Arab List, a union of three anti-Zionist Arab factions.

“The Joint Arab List party, yes,” Hendel said, claiming that the Joint Arab List has “declared itself a party that wants to join the coalition and that sees the State of Israel as a Jewish, democratic state.”

The Joint Arab List has, in fact, called for Israel to become a “state of all its citizens” rather than a Jewish state, as defined by the Declaration of Independence.