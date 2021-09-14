Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall, threatening Texas

Hurricane Nicholas made landfall along the Texas coast early Tuesday morning, threatening Texans from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor with a storm surge of up to five feet.

"Hurricane Nicholas has made landfall on the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula, about 10 miles west-southwest of Sargent Beach, Texas. Maximum sustained winds were 75 MPH with higher gusts at landfall," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) tweeted.

"The Texas coast from Port O'Connor north to Freeport has been upgraded to a Hurricane Warning."

Nicholas became a hurricane on Monday night, "bringing heavy rains, strong winds, and storm surges to portions of the central and upper Texas coasts," NHC said.

Over 130,000 Texans have lost power, PowerOutage.US wrote.

Houston emergency officials warned of high winds and heavy rain, asking residents not to move or evade roadblocks put in place for safety, NBC News added.

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an emergency declaration, warning residents to be prepared for the upcoming "substantial water event," which is expected to include "flooding and potential damage caused by the rainfall."

According to NHC, Nicholas is expected to move over southeastern Texas and make its way from there to southwestern Louisiana, where it is expected to weaken.