Court: Families of kidnapped teens to receive 38m from Hamas

One year after the major suit filed by the Shurat Hadin organization on behalf of three families whose sons were kidnapped and murdered by Hamas terrorists in 2014, the Jerusalem District Court has ruled that Hamas must pay the families compensation.

The August 2020 suit was filed for NIS 520 million ($155 million). However, the court ruled that the Hamas terror group must pay just 38 million shekel ($11,852,595) in compensation for the kidnapping and terror attack.

Judge Ilan Sela handed down the ruling with only one side present, since Hamas did not send legal defense to the hearing. In his ruling, he noted that his ruling was based on a Supreme Court ruling which significantly reduced the amount of compensation paid in terror-related suits.

Under the Supreme Court ruling, each estate would be paid three million shekel in compensation, and each plaintiff would be paid one million.

Gilad Sha’ar, Naftali Frenkel, and Eyal Yifrah were kidnapped and murdered in Gush Etzion back in June 2014. Hamas later took responsibility for what it called "heroic" murders.