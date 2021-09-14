EgyptAir to start operating direct flights to Tel Aviv

EgyptAir, the state-owned flag carrier of Egypt, will start operating direct flights between Tel Aviv and Cairo next month, i24NEWS reported on Monday.

The airline is expected to fly the route four times a week beginning in October after the Jewish holiday of Sukkot concludes, according to the report.

Currently, the only flights between Ben Gurion Airport and Cairo International Airport are operated discreetly by Air Sinai, a subsidiary of EgyptAir. The Air Sinai flights are unmarked without the Egyptian flag.

Monday’s report comes after officials said in March that Egypt has an interest in having its national airline operate regular direct flights to and from Israel.

The development follows Israel’s normalization agreements with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Egypt views the agreements as way to open new possibilities for travel and commerce in the region.

The report comes on the heels of Monday’s meeting between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Sharm el-Sheikh.

The meeting was described by senior Egyptian officials on Monday evening as one of the most successful meetings ever between the leaders of the two countries.