Conference of Presidents applauds Bennett-Al-Sisi meeting

Leaders of the Conference of Presidents on Monday welcomed the meeting between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

“We welcome today’s meeting between Prime Minister Bennett and President Al-Sisi in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, which focused on bilateral issues of mutual concern,” Dianne Lob, Chair, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations said in a statement.

“As the first official visit to Egypt by an Israeli prime minister since 2011, this summit signals the continuity of the intricate, multifaceted Israel-Egypt relationship that dates back to the visit of President Sadat to Israel and the 1978 Camp David Accords. Egypt was the first of Israel’s Arab neighbors to befriend the Jewish State, and in doing so decades ago it initiated the march towards the wider regional normalization we are witnessing today,” they added.

“We look forward to seeing this meeting bear fruit in fostering enhanced cooperation between the Israeli and Egyptian governments in maintaining the security of the Sinai and the Gaza Strip, countering Iran’s aggression and nuclear ambitions, further development of the longstanding trade partnership, and in furthering the cause of peace between Israel and the Palestinians. The positive relations between the leaders of Egypt and Israel set the tone for the region and the advancement of the Abraham Accords,” concluded the statement.

Monday’s meeting between Bennett and Al-Sisi focused on a range of regional security issues, including the Iranian nuclear threat and regional aggression, Turkey's role in the conflict in Libya, the crisis between Egypt and Ethiopia, and dealing with terrorists in the region.

The two also discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip and efforts to pressure the Hamas terrorist organization through tightened supervision at the Rafah crossing and efforts to return the Israelis held captive by Hamas.

In addition, Bennett and Al-Sisi discussed economic ties between Israel and Egypt, including the expansion of the volume of trade between the two countries as well as the volume of tourism.

Prime Minister Bennett said following the meeting, "I have just finished my first visit with the President of Egypt. The meeting was very important and very good. During the meeting, first and foremost, we created an infrastructure for a deep connection to move forward."

"We discussed a range of issues in the political, security, economic, and ways to deepen the relationship and strengthen the interests of our countries," he added.

"Israel is opening up to the countries of the region, and the basis for this long-awaited recognition is the peace between Israel and Egypt. Therefore, on both sides, we must invest in strengthening this relationship, and we did that today," Bennett concluded.

Last month, Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate Director Abbas Kamel visited Israel and extended an invitation to Bennett on behalf of Al-Sisi to visit Egypt.