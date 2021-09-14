Netanyahu reveals how many meetings he held with Egyptian President

In the wake of the meeting between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday evening revealed the number of secret meetings he had held with the Egyptian leader while serving as Prime Minister.

“There is a limit to the lies that the media and Bennett put out,” the Likud said. “Netanyahu held an open meeting with Egyptian President Al-Sisi in 2017 at the UN. Since 2011, Netanyahu and Al-Sisi held an additional six meetings in Sinai.”

The meeting between Bennett and Al-Sisi was described by senior Egyptian officials on Monday evening as one of the most successful meetings ever between the leaders of the two countries.

The meeting, which lasted three hours, was described by the Egyptians and Israelis as “warm and cordial” and took place mostly in private. At the beginning of the meeting, the two spoke in English, but in the main part of it, Al-Sisi spoke Arabic and his remarks were translated into English while Bennett spoke Hebrew and his remarks were translated into Arabic for Al-Sisi.

At the end of the meeting, another extended meeting was held with the participation of the Egyptian foreign and intelligence ministers, as well as the head of the National Security Council, Dr. Eyal Hualta, the military secretary, Major General Avi Gil, and Bennett’s political adviser Shimrit Meir.

Afterwards, the crews had lunch attended by the Prime Minister and the Egyptian President. The Israeli delegation brought a kosher meal from Israel for the Prime Minister, and the Egyptians provided different dishes for the Prime Minister and the members of his delegation who keep kosher.

A political source said that during a discussion on the situation in Gaza and the joint efforts of Israel and Egypt to prevent the intensification of Hamas, Bennett raised the issue of the prisoners and missing persons before Al-Sisi in an attempt to advance the move.