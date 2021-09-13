Suspect in slaying of Texas Jewish woman wrote about 'Jewish Satan worshippers'

The motivation for a November 2020 shooting that killed a Texas lawyer and gravely injured her husband has turned out to be anti-Semitism with the revelation that the suspected shooter referred to the couple as “Jewish Satan worshippers,” the El Paso Times reported.

Joseph Angel Alvarez, 38, was charged this week with the November 14, 2020 killing of lawyer Georgette Kaufmann, 50, and with shooting her husband Daniel Kaufmann, 47, at the home. Daniel Kaufmann was shot multiple times but survived, police stated.

According to the arrest affidavit provided to the El Paso Times, the arresting officer wrote that Alvarez targeted the Kaufmanns because he blamed them for the “Satanic activity” as a park near his home.

“He believed the four corner houses on Raynor (Street) and Copper (Avenue) to have been involved in ‘satanic activity,’ because of their relative geographic location to the park,” wrote the officer.

Police said that Alvarez allegedly killed Georgette Kaufmann as she arrived home on November 14. Her husband went to the backdoor after hearing noises. He was then shot several times, after which he crawled to a neighbor’s house for help, the Times reported.

Using a search warrant, police discovered an email Alvarez had sent to an army counterintelligence group in which he described the park as a “ritualistic satanic ground to conduct abortions by the manner of magic,” KFOX reported.

Alvarez also called called pro-choice supporters the “Jewish Satanist Party” in the email, and provided photos of the area, including the Kaufmann’s driveway.

The El Paso Police Department SWAT team and detective arrested Alvarez on Wednesday. He was charged with murdered and aggravated assault and his bond was set at $2.5 million, reported the Kansas City Star.